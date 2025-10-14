Assessing Tradeweb Markets: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $136.14, a high estimate of $161.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. A decline of 11.43% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Tradeweb Markets's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Lowers Outperform $134.00 $156.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $155.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $119.00 $136.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $149.00 Simon Clinch Rothschild & Co Lowers Neutral $129.00 $157.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $170.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $161.00 $153.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tradeweb Markets's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Tradeweb Markets

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in US and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and US and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Tradeweb Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tradeweb Markets's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

