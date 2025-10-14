Deep Dive Into Cigna Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cigna Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $361.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $383.00 and a low estimate of $340.00. This current average represents a 0.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $362.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cigna Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Fidel Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $370.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $354.00 $340.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $383.00 $354.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $365.00 $365.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $374.00 $362.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $341.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $350.00 $388.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $354.00 $385.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cigna Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cigna Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cigna Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cigna Group

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense (current contract through 2029), and it recently won a multiyear deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna primarily serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of December 2024.

A Deep Dive into Cigna Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cigna Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cigna Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Cigna Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

