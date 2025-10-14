Deep Dive Into Americold Realty Trust Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.42, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 17.4%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Americold Realty Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $14.00 - Todd Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $18.00 $23.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $19.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $15.00 $17.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $16.00 $20.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $25.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $19.00 $23.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Americold Realty Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Americold Realty Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Americold Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.4 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: Americold Realty Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Americold Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.54%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Americold Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, Americold Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

