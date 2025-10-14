Deep Dive Into LyondellBasell Industries Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for LyondellBasell Industries, presenting an average target of $53.36, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Highlighting a 12.14% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $60.73.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LyondellBasell Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $43.00 $44.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $54.00 $62.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $49.00 $53.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $65.00 $90.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $44.00 $49.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $60.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $64.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $53.00 $56.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LyondellBasell Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LyondellBasell Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for LyondellBasell Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into LyondellBasell Industries's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LyondellBasell Industries analyst ratings.

Delving into LyondellBasell Industries's Background

LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.

LyondellBasell Industries: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, LyondellBasell Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: LyondellBasell Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): LyondellBasell Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LyondellBasell Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, LyondellBasell Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

