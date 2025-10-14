Deep Dive Into RPM International Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $130.1, along with a high estimate of $152.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average has increased by 7.88% from the previous average price target of $120.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of RPM International's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $129.00 $126.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $121.00 $125.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $127.00 $126.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $125.00 $115.00 Vincent Sinisi Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $124.00 $113.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $126.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $152.00 $140.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $131.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RPM International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of RPM International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of RPM International's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into RPM International's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue is from the construction products and North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of RPM International

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: RPM International displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: RPM International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPM International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

