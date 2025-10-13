Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Ross Stores

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $158.91, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $150.82, the current average has increased by 5.36%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Ross Stores's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $171.00 $146.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $128.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $160.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $156.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $147.00 $144.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $164.00 $156.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $160.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $156.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ross Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ross Stores's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ross Stores: A Closer Look

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,850 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates around 360 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Breaking Down Ross Stores's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ross Stores's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ross Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

