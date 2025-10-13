Expert Outlook: Boise Cascade Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $97.4, along with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. A decline of 8.46% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Boise Cascade among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $82.00 $96.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $96.00 $101.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $101.00 $106.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $108.00 $114.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $100.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boise Cascade's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Boise Cascade's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boise Cascade analyst ratings.

Get to Know Boise Cascade Better

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Boise Cascade's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Boise Cascade faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.2% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Boise Cascade adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.