Axcelis Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $98.75, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a 20.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $82.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Axcelis Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duksan Jang B of A Securities Raises Underperform $90.00 $81.00 Thomas Diffely DA Davidson Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $105.00 - Thomas Diffely DA Davidson Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axcelis Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axcelis Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axcelis Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. In addition to equipment, the company provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, of which key revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific.

Financial Insights: Axcelis Technologies

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Axcelis Technologies's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.16%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Axcelis Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axcelis Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axcelis Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Axcelis Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

