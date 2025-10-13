Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For iRhythm Technologies

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $189.21, along with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Marking an increase of 14.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $164.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive iRhythm Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $180.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $205.00 $183.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $175.00 $185.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $180.00 $158.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $193.00 $170.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $185.00 - David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $193.00 $180.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $183.00 $167.00 Stephanie Piazzola B of A Securities Announces Buy $200.00 - Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $190.00 $145.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $170.00 $139.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $130.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $180.00 $151.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of iRhythm Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of iRhythm Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Its principal business is the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services that it believes allow clinicians to diagnose certain arrhythmias quicker and with greater efficiency than other services that rely on traditional technology. Each Zio System combines an FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wire-free, patch-based, 14-day wearable biosensor that continuously records electrocardiogram (ECG) data with a proprietary, FDA-cleared, CE-marked cloud-based data analytic software to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Understanding the Numbers: iRhythm Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, iRhythm Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.1% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: iRhythm Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: iRhythm Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

