Deep Dive Into Equity Residential Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Residential and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.59, accompanied by a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. A decline of 2.69% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $71.00 $72.00 Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $70.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $81.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $71.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $78.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $75.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $78.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $76.50 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $71.00 $72.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $80.50 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Equity Residential's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 312 apartment communities with over 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

A Deep Dive into Equity Residential's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Equity Residential showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.72% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

