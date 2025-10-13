The Analyst Verdict: First Solar In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Ratings for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for First Solar, presenting an average target of $237.34, a high estimate of $287.00, and a low estimate of $201.00. Observing a 14.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $206.59.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of First Solar among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $273.00 $222.00 Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $240.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $260.00 $212.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $262.00 $241.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $287.00 $202.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Buy $214.06 $172.53 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $203.00 $194.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $222.00 $203.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Raises Buy $201.00 $185.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $203.00 $186.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Solar's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Breaking Down First Solar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

