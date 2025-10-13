Marathon Petroleum Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $196.67, a high estimate of $222.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.44% increase from the previous average price target of $178.08.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Marathon Petroleum is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $194.00 $176.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $189.00 $180.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $182.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $203.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $210.00 $170.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $188.00 $184.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $222.00 $184.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $199.00 $195.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Neutral $192.00 $184.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $182.00 $175.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $182.00 $144.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $182.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marathon Petroleum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Marathon Petroleum's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marathon Petroleum analyst ratings.

Discovering Marathon Petroleum: A Closer Look

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Understanding the Numbers: Marathon Petroleum's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Marathon Petroleum faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.85% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.