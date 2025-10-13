Kforce Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Kforce (NYSE:KFRC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kforce, presenting an average target of $41.5, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Experiencing a 8.29% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $45.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kforce by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $35.00 $46.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $45.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $50.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kforce compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kforce's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Kforce's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kforce: A Closer Look

Kforce Inc is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and other professional staffing services. The company operates two business segments: 1) In technology segment it provides talent solutions with candidates skilled in areas including systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. 2) In FA segment company offers consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles such as finance, planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; general accounting; transactional accounting business and cost analysis; and taxation and treasury. The majority of revenue is earned through the technology segment.

Financial Milestones: Kforce's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kforce's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kforce's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kforce's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kforce's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

