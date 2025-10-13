Upstart Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.5, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.74% from the previous average price target of $75.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Upstart Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $54.00 $78.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $88.00 $93.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $50.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $75.00 Nat Schindler B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $87.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Upstart Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Upstart Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Upstart Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Upstart Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Upstart Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 101.59% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Upstart Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.