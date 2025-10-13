Analyst Expectations For Remitly Global's Future

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.82% lower than the prior average price target of $27.50.

The standing of Remitly Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $26.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $23.00 $32.00 Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Remitly Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Remitly Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Remitly Global's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Remitly Global

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. The company's revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Understanding the Numbers: Remitly Global's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Remitly Global's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Remitly Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Remitly Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Remitly Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

