Expert Outlook: Glaukos Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $111.57, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average represents a 6.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $118.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Glaukos among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $104.00 $118.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $140.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $103.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $126.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $86.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $134.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Glaukos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Glaukos's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Glaukos analyst ratings.

Discovering Glaukos: A Closer Look

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing novel, dropless therapies and commercializing associated products for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It has commenced commercialization activities for iDose TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical implant designed to continuously deliver glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. The company also offer commercially a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical therapy for the treatment of a rare corneal disorder, keratoconus. It has three primary commercialized micro-scale surgical device products designed to treat glaucoma: the iStent, the iStent inject W, and the iStent infinite.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Glaukos

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.84%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glaukos's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Glaukos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.