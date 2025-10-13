A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Carlisle Companies Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $385.0, along with a high estimate of $410.00 and a low estimate of $350.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.98%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Carlisle Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $385.00 $440.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $350.00 $380.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $410.00 $480.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $395.00 $430.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carlisle Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Carlisle Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carlisle Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Carlisle Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. The company manufactures and sells single-ply roofing products and warranted systems and accessories for the commercial building industry. The company is organized into two segments including Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company's product portfolio includes moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, integrated air and vapor barriers, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, and others. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.

Breaking Down Carlisle Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Carlisle Companies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carlisle Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlisle Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlisle Companies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

