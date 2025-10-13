Expert Outlook: Liberty Energy Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Liberty Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 9.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Liberty Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $14.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $13.00 $14.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Liberty Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Liberty Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Financial Milestones: Liberty Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Liberty Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Liberty Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

