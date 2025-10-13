Analyst Expectations For Essential Properties's Future

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Essential Properties and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. A decline of 0.75% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Essential Properties's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kai Klose Berenberg Announces Buy $36.00 - Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $35.00 - Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $35.50 $36.00 Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $32.00 $35.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $36.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essential Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Essential Properties's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Essential Properties's Background

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. The Company generally invests in and leases freestanding, single-tenant commercial real estate facilities where a tenant services its customers and conducts activities that are essential to the generation of the tenant's sales and profits.

Essential Properties's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Essential Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.44% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Properties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Properties's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

