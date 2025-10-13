Analyst Expectations For NICE's Future

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $211.43, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. A 10.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $237.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NICE by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samad Samana Jefferies Announces Hold $152.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $193.00 $202.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $150.00 $195.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Announces Neutral $195.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into NICE's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into NICE's Background

NICE Ltd is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. Software is deployed primarily on the cloud, but also on premises. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone is the leading CCaaS platform providing solutions such as call routing, interactive voice response, digital self-service, and workforce engagement management. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money-laundering, and compliance solutions.

Key Indicators: NICE's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, NICE showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.38% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NICE's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

