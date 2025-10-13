Demystifying Palo Alto Networks: Insights From 28 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) were provided by 28 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 12 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 9 1 0 1 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $217.68, a high estimate of $248.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $213.88, the current average has increased by 1.78%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Palo Alto Networks is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $248.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Announces Buy $245.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $216.00 $210.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Junaid Siddiqui Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $205.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $207.00 $204.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $232.00 $232.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $215.00 $215.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $205.00 $205.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $135.00 $130.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $228.00 $225.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $212.00 $212.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Maintains Buy $215.00 $215.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $223.00 $223.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $215.00 $235.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $185.00 $200.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $204.00 $225.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Palo Alto Networks's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palo Alto Networks analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Key Indicators: Palo Alto Networks's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Palo Alto Networks adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

