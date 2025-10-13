Expert Outlook: Cleanspark Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cleanspark, revealing an average target of $20.79, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.69% increase from the previous average price target of $19.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Cleanspark by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $24.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jon Hickman Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $20.25 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cleanspark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cleanspark's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cleanspark analyst ratings.

Delving into Cleanspark's Background

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Financial Insights: Cleanspark

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cleanspark's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 90.81% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 126.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cleanspark's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.