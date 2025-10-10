Analyst Expectations For Associated Banc's Future

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Associated Banc, revealing an average target of $28.38, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.58% increase from the previous average price target of $26.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Associated Banc. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $27.00 $26.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $28.00 $27.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Associated Banc's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Associated Banc's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Associated Banc analyst ratings.

Discovering Associated Banc: A Closer Look

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Associated Banc

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Associated Banc showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.85% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Associated Banc's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Associated Banc's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.98. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.