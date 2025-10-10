What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stoke Therapeutics

Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 34.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Stoke Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $22.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $22.00 $16.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stoke Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stoke Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Stoke Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Stoke Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine. Its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to restore naturally-occurring protein levels selectively. Its first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome. The company provides early programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye, to up-regulate the protein expression of the underlying disease gene in a mutation-agnostic manner.

A Deep Dive into Stoke Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Stoke Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 186.01% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stoke Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -169.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stoke Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoke Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stoke Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

