Demystifying NAPCO Security Techs: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NAPCO Security Techs, presenting an average target of $43.33, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.8% increase from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NAPCO Security Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Raises Buy $50.00 $39.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $40.00 - Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Raises Buy $39.00 $26.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $33.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NAPCO Security Techs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NAPCO Security Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NAPCO Security Techs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NAPCO Security Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering NAPCO Security Techs: A Closer Look

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down NAPCO Security Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NAPCO Security Techs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.78% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NAPCO Security Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NAPCO Security Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NAPCO Security Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

