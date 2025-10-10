6 Analysts Have This To Say About PPG Indus

PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $124.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.98% lower than the prior average price target of $126.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PPG Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $135.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $115.00 $125.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $124.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $135.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $117.00 $115.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PPG Indus's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PPG Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PPG Indus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind PPG Indus

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

Key Indicators: PPG Indus's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PPG Indus's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PPG Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.