Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Waste Connections

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $207.64, a high estimate of $221.00, and a low estimate of $192.00. Highlighting a 1.39% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $210.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waste Connections is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Konark Gupta Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $205.00 $210.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $221.00 - Jon Windham Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $192.00 - Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Neutral $199.00 $204.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Neutral $204.00 $208.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Outperformer $215.00 $212.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $208.00 $202.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $219.00 $221.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $211.00 $224.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $202.00 $206.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Waste Connections compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Waste Connections compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Waste Connections's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Waste Connections's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 113 active landfills (20 are exploration and production waste landfills and 16 are nonmunicipal waste landfills), 163 transfer stations, and 89 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2024, 14% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Breaking Down Waste Connections's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Waste Connections's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Connections's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Connections's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Connections's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waste Connections's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.04.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

