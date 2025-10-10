Adient Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Adient and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 21.95%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Adient among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $25.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $24.00 Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $17.50 Nathan Janes Stifel Announces Buy $27.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $17.00 $16.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $18.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $18.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Adient. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Adient's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Adient's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Adient: A Closer Look

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market. Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated revenue from joint ventures was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2024 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2024 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $14.7 billion and fiscal 2025 is guided to about $14.4 billion as foreign exchange helps offset some divested business.

A Deep Dive into Adient's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Adient's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.67% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adient's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adient's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

