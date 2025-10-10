Estee Lauder Cos Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $99.43, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.42% from the previous average price target of $82.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Estee Lauder Cos's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $114.00 $99.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $100.00 $98.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $99.00 $101.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $107.00 $90.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $99.00 $99.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $99.00 $99.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $85.00 $62.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $95.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $99.00 $66.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $62.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $62.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Neutral $99.00 $60.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Estee Lauder Cos analyst ratings.

Get to Know Estee Lauder Cos Better

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (49% of fiscal 2025 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (17%), and hair care and others (5%), with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 31% of revenue from the Americas, 37% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 32% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

A Deep Dive into Estee Lauder Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Estee Lauder Cos's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, Estee Lauder Cos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.