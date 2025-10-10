What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Iamgold

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.1, along with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $10.40. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.40, the current average has increased by 50.0%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Iamgold among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Farooq Hamed Raymond James Raises Market Perform $13.00 $9.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Outperformer $19.00 $10.40 Michael Siperco RBC Capital Raises Outperform $14.00 $9.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Outperformer $10.40 $9.20

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Iamgold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Iamgold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iamgold compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iamgold compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Iamgold's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Iamgold's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Iamgold Better

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company. The company operating gold mines are divided into geographic segments such as Cote Gold mine - Canada, Burkina Faso - Essakane mine, Westwood mine - Canada. The company's s non-gold mine segments are Exploration and evaluation and development, and Corporate - which includes royalty interests. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Cote Gold mine segment.

Financial Milestones: Iamgold's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Iamgold showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 50.77% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Iamgold's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iamgold's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iamgold's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

