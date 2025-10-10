The Analyst Verdict: Bel Fuse In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $155.25, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.0% increase from the previous average price target of $135.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Bel Fuse's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $162.00 $154.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $175.00 $140.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $154.00 $130.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $130.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bel Fuse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bel Fuse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bel Fuse compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bel Fuse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bel Fuse's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bel Fuse's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bel Fuse analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Bel Fuse Better

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries. Majority of the revenue is derived from United States.

A Deep Dive into Bel Fuse's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bel Fuse's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bel Fuse's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bel Fuse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.