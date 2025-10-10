Core Natural Resources Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Ratings for Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.79, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $87.00, the current average has increased by 14.7%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Core Natural Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $125.00 $90.00 Myles Allsop UBS Raises Buy $105.50 $89.00 Matthew Key Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $105.00 - Myles Allsop UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $86.00 Myles Allsop UBS Raises Buy $86.00 $78.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Raises Hold $78.00 $67.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Core Natural Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Core Natural Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Inc is a producer and exporter of coal. The company owns and operates longwall mining operations in the nation and export terminals on the Eastern seaboard. The principal activity involves mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold to power generators.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Core Natural Resources

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Core Natural Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 124.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Core Natural Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core Natural Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core Natural Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Core Natural Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

