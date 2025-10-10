13 Analysts Assess California Resources: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated California Resources (NYSE:CRC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $62.31, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.73% increase from the previous average price target of $58.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of California Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $66.00 $64.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $63.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $65.00 $64.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $63.00 $61.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $58.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $64.00 $61.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $63.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $61.00 $60.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $58.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to California Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of California Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of California Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About California Resources

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of California Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, California Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 63.53% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

