Where Prosperity Bancshares Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $76.5, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.77%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Prosperity Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $72.00 $78.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $79.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $78.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $78.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Brett Rabatin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Prosperity Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Prosperity Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prosperity Bancshares analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The group provides Personal, Business, Mortgage, and Banking Services.

Prosperity Bancshares's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Prosperity Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prosperity Bancshares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 45.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.