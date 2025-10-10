Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Betterware de Mexico SAPI

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $22.50. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Betterware de Mexico SAPI among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Betterware de Mexico SAPI: A Closer Look

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided in seven categories of the home organization: Kitchen and food preservation, Home solutions, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry & Cleaning, Tech & mobility and wellness. The JAFRA's segment is divided into four categories beauty and personal care: fragrance, color (cosmetics), skin care and toiletries. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Betterware de Mexico SAPI's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 29.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

