Breaking Down First Horizon: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.73, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.11, the current average has increased by 6.72%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Horizon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $24.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Announces Neutral $24.00 - Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $25.00 - John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $24.00 $23.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Horizon's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Horizon's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The company's reportable segments are: Commercial, Consumer & Wealth, Wholesale, and Corporate. The majority of its revenue is generated from Commercial, Consumer & Wealth. The Commercial, Consumer & Wealth segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to commercial and consumer clients in the southern USA and other selected markets.

First Horizon: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: First Horizon's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Horizon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

