A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Newmont Through 8 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Newmont (NYSE:NEM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $83.75, along with a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.38% increase from the previous average price target of $69.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Newmont among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anita Soni CIBC Raises Outperformer $112.00 $78.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $84.00 $77.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $70.00 Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $66.00 Andrew Bowler Macquarie Announces Neutral $72.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $69.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $69.00 $67.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Neutral $74.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Newmont. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Newmont compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Newmont compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Newmont's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Newmont's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Newmont

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Newmont showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.79% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmont's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

