Analyst Expectations For Arbor Realty Trust's Future

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.0, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $11.50. Marking an increase of 2.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Arbor Realty Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $12.00 $11.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $11.50 $11.00 Chris Muller JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $13.00 $13.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $11.50 $11.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arbor Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arbor Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Arbor Realty Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arbor Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Arbor Realty Trust Better

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred, and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

Arbor Realty Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Arbor Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arbor Realty Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arbor Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arbor Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

