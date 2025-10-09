9 Analysts Assess Mosaic: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.11, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Marking an increase of 0.88%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $40.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mosaic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $44.00 $46.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $39.00 $42.00 Jeffrey Zekaukas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $38.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Joshua Spector UBS Announces Buy $45.00 - Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mosaic's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Mosaic

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Key Indicators: Mosaic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Mosaic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

