11 Analysts Have This To Say About Chubb

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Chubb (NYSE:CB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $301.09, a high estimate of $327.00, and a low estimate of $267.00. Experiencing a 1.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $304.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Chubb among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $327.00 $321.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $310.00 $298.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $277.00 $267.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $315.00 $312.00 Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $320.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $295.00 $300.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $326.00 - Vikram Gandhi HSBC Lowers Hold $300.00 $317.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $292.00 $304.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $267.00 $285.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $283.00 $335.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chubb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chubb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Chubb's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chubb's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Chubb: A Closer Look

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination made the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Chubb's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Chubb's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chubb's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chubb's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Chubb adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

