What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Unum Gr

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Unum Gr, presenting an average target of $90.7, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average represents a 2.24% decrease from the previous average price target of $92.78.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Unum Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $92.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $98.00 $100.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $79.00 Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $91.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $79.00 $85.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $105.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Michael Ward UBS Lowers Neutral $87.00 $91.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $83.00

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Unum Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Unum Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Unum Gr's Background

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum USA, Unum International, Closed Block, Colonial Life, and Corporate. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum USA segment. The firm markets its products through brokers.

Understanding the Numbers: Unum Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Unum Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Unum Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unum Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unum Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Unum Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

