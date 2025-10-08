Breaking Down Gilead Sciences: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $125.0, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average has increased by 9.27% from the previous average price target of $114.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gilead Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $125.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $96.00 Colin Bristow UBS Raises Neutral $112.00 $108.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $108.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Announces Buy $133.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Gilead Sciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gilead Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Gilead Sciences: A Closer Look

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat and prevent life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Breaking Down Gilead Sciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

