Analyst Expectations For Fluence Energy's Future

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $9.83, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average has increased by 43.92% from the previous average price target of $6.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Fluence Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $8.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $8.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $8.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $8.00 $5.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $11.00 $6.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $5.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $10.00 $6.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Underperform $6.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fluence Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluence Energy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Fluence Energy's Background

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Understanding the Numbers: Fluence Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fluence Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.67% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.