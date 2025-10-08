What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cognex

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cognex and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $37.33, the current average has increased by 22.05%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cognex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $45.00 $37.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Overweight $55.00 - Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $40.00 $36.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Neutral $45.00 - Matthew Summerville DA Davidson Raises Neutral $35.00 $32.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $58.00 $53.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Announces Overweight $50.00 - James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $45.00 $36.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Raises Neutral $37.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cognex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cognex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cognex's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cognex Better

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Financial Milestones: Cognex's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cognex's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.1% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cognex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognex's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Cognex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

