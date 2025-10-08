Analyst Expectations For Sunrun's Future

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.36, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 26.62% from the previous average price target of $13.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Sunrun by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $11.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $16.00 $12.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $14.00 $8.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Underperform $10.00 $8.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $13.00 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $12.00 $10.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $13.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $21.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sunrun's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Sunrun's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Financial Insights: Sunrun

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sunrun's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 49.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

