Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Tenet Healthcare Stock

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $205.13, a high estimate of $238.00, and a low estimate of $167.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $196.80, the current average has increased by 4.23%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Tenet Healthcare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $238.00 $200.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $229.00 $208.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $205.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $167.00 $195.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $208.00 $215.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $238.00 $230.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $188.00 $180.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $194.00 $184.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Tenet Healthcare's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenet Healthcare analyst ratings.

Discovering Tenet Healthcare: A Closer Look

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tenet Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.19% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.