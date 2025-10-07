9 Analysts Assess Raymond James Finl: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $176.33, with a high estimate of $184.00 and a low estimate of $163.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.34% from the previous average price target of $162.75.

The perception of Raymond James Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $178.00 $172.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $180.00 - Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $176.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $180.00 $170.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $170.00 $167.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $172.00 $151.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $136.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $180.00 $175.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Raymond James Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Raymond James Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Raymond James Finl's Background

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm that provides wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and capital markets services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The firm maintains an extensive catalogue of products and services across its business lines. However, the wealth management franchise generates the bulk of its revenues and earnings through a vast network of nearly 8,800 independent and employee-affiliated advisors, who collectively manage over $1.5 trillion in client assets as of fiscal year-end 2024. While Raymond James maintains a global footprint, the company derives over 90% of its revenue, and an even larger percentage of its operating income, from the United States.

Breaking Down Raymond James Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Raymond James Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

