27 Analysts Assess Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 27 analysts have evaluated Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 8 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $463.74, a high estimate of $583.00, and a low estimate of $348.00. This current average has increased by 18.98% from the previous average price target of $389.76.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $475.00 $405.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $495.00 $441.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $500.00 $435.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $453.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $566.00 $504.00 Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $515.05 $280.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $470.00 $450.00 Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $570.00 $570.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $583.00 $527.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $570.00 $500.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $348.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $490.00 - Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $342.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $550.00 $403.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $415.00 $390.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $395.00 $333.00 Martin Auster Raymond James Raises Outperform $424.00 $370.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $329.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $449.00 $304.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $400.00 $325.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $405.00 $312.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $478.00 $377.00 Martin Auster Raymond James Raises Outperform $370.00 $308.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $385.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $338.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $404.00 $364.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $359.00 $336.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -36.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

