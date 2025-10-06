A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Welltower Through 8 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $187.0, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Observing a 10.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $169.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Welltower. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $182.00 $181.00 Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $195.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $150.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $195.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $183.00 $175.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $181.00 $172.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $175.00 $162.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Welltower's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Welltower's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Welltower analyst ratings.

Discovering Welltower: A Closer Look

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,391 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Welltower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Welltower displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.