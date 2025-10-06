What Analysts Are Saying About Generac Hldgs Stock

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $191.5, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Observing a 11.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $171.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Generac Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $188.00 $200.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $165.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $219.00 $138.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Raises Hold $200.00 $150.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $170.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $128.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $190.00 - Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $200.00 $205.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $140.00 $122.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $144.00 $141.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Generac Hldgs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Generac Hldgs Better

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

A Deep Dive into Generac Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.